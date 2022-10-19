© 2022 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Minnesota farmer is injured after swerving into a cornfield to avoid a puppy

Published October 19, 2022 at 2:49 AM PDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Scott Legried was driving in Frost, Minn., when a puppy ran onto the road. The farmer swerved into a cornfield, saving the dog but ending up with substantial injuries. Doctors said it would be months before he'd get back on his farm, his sole source of income. But his community came to the rescue, harvesting his crops for him. Legried told The Washington Post he just hopes one day he can return the favor. And before you ask, the story didn't say who took in the lucky puppy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.