Utah man rents a billboard to draw attention to the name of a famous rock band

Published October 18, 2022 at 4:04 AM PDT

(SOUNDBITE OF WEEZER SONG, "ISLAND IN THE SUN")

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Sometimes you got to make your own fun. Utah resident Cory Winn decided to rent a billboard and print the name of a famous rock band in the worst-possible font. So he rented one in the city of Murray and wrote Weezer in comic sans. A picture of the sign on social media caught the band's attention, and now it's rented a billboard in Murray. It says, thanks to whoever bought the billboard down the road - Weezer. Winn says he's preparing his response. Font TBD. It's MORNING EDITION.