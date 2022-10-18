© 2022 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Could Democrats lose control of the Oregon governor's office?

Published October 18, 2022 at 10:06 AM PDT
Republican nominee Christine Drazan speaks during the gubernatorial debate. (Jaime Valdez/Pamplin Media Group via AP)
For four decades, Democrats have had a tight grip on the governor’s office in Oregon. But the seat may soon slip from their grasp as Republican candidate Christine Drazan has a viable path to victory.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks learns more about the tight governor’s race from Lauren Dake, a political reporter and producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting.

