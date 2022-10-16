Police arrest suspected serial killer in Stockton, Calif.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Earlier this month, police in Northern California warned about a potential serial killer after a string of shootings and asked the public for help. Yesterday, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden announced that a 43-year-old man was taken into custody thanks to a slew of tips and police work.

STANLEY MCFADDEN: We watched his patterns and determined he was on a mission to kill. He was out hunting. We are sure we stopped another killing.

RASCOE: Five men were ambushed and killed in Stockton between July and September, each at night or in the early morning hours while walking or sitting in a parked car. Two earlier shootings are linked to those cases, including a woman who was sleeping in a tent when she was attacked. She survived. Investigators were able to zero in on the suspect after receiving hundreds of tips from the public. Chief McFadden said a surveillance team followed the man's car. They noticed that he was heading to parks and dark places, stopping and looking around before driving on. He was wearing dark clothing, had a mask around his neck and had a firearm when he was arrested. And authorities are now trying to determine a motive for the attacks.

