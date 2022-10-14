Russia to evacuate civilians from Kherson as Ukraine advances

Local officials have called for civilians to leave the Russian-controlled city of Kherson in Southern Ukraine. The evacuation call comes as Ukrainian forces advance towards the city, making it likely to become a key battleground on the reshaping frontline.

Elsewhere, Elon Musk has further angered Ukrainians and supporters of the embattled regime by announcing that he cannot “indefinitely” continue to fund the Starlink satellite terminals he has provided to Ukraine. The system, which has provided key internet access during the war, has become an “unreasonable” financial burden according to Musk.

Isabelle Khurshudyan is the bureau chief for our editorial partners at the Washington Post in Ukraine and joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.