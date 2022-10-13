LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. For residents near Alameda Elementary, every Wednesday morning is a parade. Residents near this Portland, Ore., school watch and cheer from the sidelines as some 200 kids roll by on bikes. A teacher blasts music as he leads the caravan to school. Community members say the weekly event reduces traffic pollution while promoting exercise, and the kids love it. One parent told The Washington Post they just get to school happy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.