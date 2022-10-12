Fat Bear Week has a winner: 747 aka Bear Force One

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Fat Bear Week has a winner. For those who don't know what Fat Bear Week is, it's a fat bear popularity contest started to raise awareness about the brown bears of Alaska's Katmai National Park. As the bears gain weight for winter hibernation, internet fans vote for their favorite among 12. This year's victor - 747, aka Bear Force One, weighs an estimated 1,400 pounds, a giant among bears. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.