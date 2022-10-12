© 2022 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
NPR For Central California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fat Bear Week has a winner: 747 aka Bear Force One

Published October 12, 2022 at 3:07 AM PDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Fat Bear Week has a winner. For those who don't know what Fat Bear Week is, it's a fat bear popularity contest started to raise awareness about the brown bears of Alaska's Katmai National Park. As the bears gain weight for winter hibernation, internet fans vote for their favorite among 12. This year's victor - 747, aka Bear Force One, weighs an estimated 1,400 pounds, a giant among bears. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.