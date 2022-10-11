STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Travis Gienger is the heavyweight champ. He raised a 2,560-pound pumpkin. He won a contest in Northern California. To get there, he drove the pumpkin 35 hours from Anoka, Minn., presumably never tapping the brakes too hard. His 2,500-pound pumpkin set a new U.S. record but not the world record. An Italian grower once raised a pumpkin that weighed 200 pounds more than that. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.