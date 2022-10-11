Rural Nye County, Nevada prepares to hand-count ballots

Editor’s note: Reporter Lucia Starbuck was referring to Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo’s discomfort in a debate with Trump’s election denials, not Republican Secretary of State candidate Jim Marchant’s.

KUNR democracy reporter Lucia Starbuck joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss why officials in Nye County, Nevada who distrust voting machines are preparing to hand-count ballots in upcoming elections, sparking a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union.

