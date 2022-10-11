© 2022 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Rural Nye County, Nevada prepares to hand-count ballots

Published October 11, 2022 at 9:48 AM PDT
Voters fill out their ballots at Bedford High School during the New Hampshire Primary on Sept. 13, 2022 in Bedford, New Hampshire. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Editor’s note: Reporter Lucia Starbuck was referring to Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo’s discomfort in a debate with Trump’s election denials, not Republican Secretary of State candidate Jim Marchant’s.

KUNR democracy reporter Lucia Starbuck joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss why officials in Nye County, Nevada who distrust voting machines are preparing to hand-count ballots in upcoming elections, sparking a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union.

