Published October 10, 2022 at 2:52 AM PDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

Ashley Garner thought her wedding ring was gone for good. She lost it outside her home in Fort Myers just days before Hurricane Ian hit. And while her family was spared the flooding that devastated much of southwest Florida, the hurricane-force winds did damage. After the storm passed, the family ventured out to clean up, and Garner's husband spotted something glinting beneath a pile of brush - his wife's missing wedding ring.

