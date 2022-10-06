Rare turtles have bred 41 hatchlings at the San Diego Zoo

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Forty-one tiny endangered turtles hatched at the San Diego Zoo this week. The Indian narrow-headed softshell turtle hatchlings are small enough to fit in the palm of your hand but, once they're fully grown, can be over three feet long. Before they hatch, scientists were concerned that the three turtles at the zoo hadn't laid eggs in two decades. But now there are 41 brand-new ones, bright-eyed, floppy-finned and ready to take on life as a turtle. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.