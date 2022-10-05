Plastic bags are a big environmental problem. Could worms be part of the solution?

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Plastic bags present a big environmental problem, but could worms be part of the solution? - specifically wax worms which infest beehives. A molecular biologist, also a beekeeper, was cleaning the worms out of her hives and putting them in plastic bags when she realized the worms were chewing through the plastic and chemically breaking them down. Scientists are still trying to figure out applications, but it seems like they've opened up a can of worms. All right. Fine. Technically a bag of worms - either way, it's funny. It's MORNING EDITION.