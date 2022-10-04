Steve Silberberg has been collecting unused air sickness bags since 1982

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Steve Silberberg is a collector. He's been gathering air sickness bags since 1982.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Used or unused?

STEVE SILBERBERG: Unused.

STEVE SILBERBERG: Unused.

INSKEEP: Today, he hosts a museum with more than 3,000 bags on display. Sadly, it's virtual, so you cannot collect a bag while traveling there. He's part of a community of people who call themselves bagists (ph). Talking with The Washington Post, he asked and answered a question. Are they art? I think so.