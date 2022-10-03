2 men are disqualified from a contest after their fish were stuffed with weights

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep - with something fishy at a fishing tournament in Ohio. Two men were disqualified after their fish were found to be stuffed with lead weights. The director of the tournament estimated the five walleye to be about 20 pounds total and became suspicious when they weighed in at 34 pounds. The two competitors would have won close to $30,000, but instead, they will bear the weight of suspicion for some time to come.

