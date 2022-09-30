© 2022 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Comedian Trevor Noah is stepping down from 'The Daily Show' after 7 years of hosting

Published September 30, 2022 at 3:08 AM PDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Comedian Trevor Noah is stepping down from "The Daily Show" after seven years of hosting it. He took over after Jon Stewart left in 2015.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TREVOR NOAH: I've loved hosting the show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys.

FADEL: Noah said he's grateful, but it's his time to go. It's unclear exactly when he's leaving and what he'll do next. But what is clear, this isn't the end for his career in comedy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.