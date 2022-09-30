Comedian Trevor Noah is stepping down from 'The Daily Show' after 7 years of hosting

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Comedian Trevor Noah is stepping down from "The Daily Show" after seven years of hosting it. He took over after Jon Stewart left in 2015.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TREVOR NOAH: I've loved hosting the show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys.

FADEL: Noah said he's grateful, but it's his time to go. It's unclear exactly when he's leaving and what he'll do next. But what is clear, this isn't the end for his career in comedy.