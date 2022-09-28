After playing a 200-year-old flute, Lizzo declares history is freaking cool

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Want to know what a 200-year-old flute sounds like? The Library of Congress invited Lizzo to play a crystal flute that was a gift to James Madison in the early 1800s.

(SOUNDBITE OF FLUTE)

MARTIN: That's Lizzo at her concert in D.C. last night. She played a few notes, did a bit of twerking and declared, history is freaking cool.