Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Didn't you always imagine the future would feature flying cars? Well, the wait is over, at least it was at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. This year's show, the first since COVID, included an air mobility experience, so stuff like hover bikes, jet suits and amphibious aircrafts. You might be able to buy a flying vehicle early next year for 800 grand, which, here in LA, could be a bargain when you happily soar over all that traffic. It's MORNING EDITION.