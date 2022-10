Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with investigative journalist David Cay Johnston, author of “The Big Cheat,” about what we may learn about former President Donald Trump’s finances now that New York Attorney General Letitia James has accused Trump and his children of overvaluing assets by billions of dollars.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.