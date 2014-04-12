© 2022 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
NPR For Central California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Making Math And Microscopes More Accessible

By NPR Staff
Published April 12, 2014 at 2:09 PM PDT

The online magazine Ozy covers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Considered regularly to tell us about the site's latest discoveries.

This week, Watson tells guest host Tess Vigeland about Cedric Villani, a successful mathematician with a stylish flair that's given him the moniker "The Lady Gaga of Mathematics." Though he's made big discoveries and earned a prestigious Fields Medal, he's on a mission to make math more accessible.

They also discuss a scientist who is developing light-weight, 50-cent microscopes with hopes to open the door for better testing and science education in developing countries.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff