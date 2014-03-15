Not A Lazy Move: Making Sweatpants Work For Work

The online magazine Ozy covers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Considered regularly to tell us about the site's latest feature stories.

This week, Watson talks with host Arun Rath about the prevalence of high-end sweats acceptable for office wear. Not the semi-tacky, rhinestoned wear of the 1990s, but fancy items — like leather sweats — that might not actually work at the gym.

They also discuss the rise of a religious group called the Hebrew Roots Movement, which fuses elements of Christianity and Judaism.

